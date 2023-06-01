This piece is part of a series. Find the full series here.

When Scott Morrison moved into the prime minister’s office in 2018 Australia had no idea of the wall-to-wall onslaught of Crosby Textor-style politics that awaited it.

One of Morrison’s first appointments was Yaron Finkelstein. Finkelstein came to the prime minister’s office as Morrison’s principal private secretary directly from his job as CEO of Crosby Textor’s Australian operations. Finkelstein had been with C|T for over a decade, working first as the firm’s director of strategy.