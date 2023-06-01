This piece is part of a series. Find the full series here.

In case you think of Crosby Textor as simply a group of savvy pollsters with a bent for political campaigning then, as the tabloid cliche has it, you’d better think again. As Crikey’s investigation shows, C|T Group has developed its own version of a special branch that is home to former intelligence and security operatives and others who are accustomed to working in the shadows.

They include Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA station chief and a “senior executive clandestine services officer”, as he styles himself. Hoffman became an adviser to C|T’s US operations in the middle of last year. A man of many hats, Hoffman also promotes himself as a lecturer at the US Department of Defense’s Joint Counterintelligence Training Academy, the so-called crown jewel of the defence and intelligence community. The former CIA man combines this with a role as a Fox News commentator.