Bad news on inflation: our downward trend just disappeared, hinting that the end of inflation will be slower and more fitful than we had hoped, and the price of fighting it will be higher.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ (ABS) monthly inflation indicator came in at 6.8% for April, after recording 6.3% in March. That’s a bounce inflation-watchers weren’t expecting, and has poured cold water on some of the optimism that had begun to infect the economic outlook.

The higher inflation rate sent the sharemarket reeling, falling nearly 2% on Wednesday when the data was released. Investors had to accept that interest rates might be higher for longer than they had hoped, with negative effects on the economy.