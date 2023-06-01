Miriam Germein writes: Chris Warren’s article “The ABC doesn’t need News Corp — News Corp needs the ABC” cuts through the tedium of an ABC cowering in the playground and Insiders marking the depths of descent into serious suck-up. How utterly nauseating to see a public broadcaster so willing to air the same old media ghouls with their repetitious and self-serving takes on matters of serious public interest.

Of key concern is the question of authority and responsibility. Where does it lie? And what process ensures that audience feedback is noted and given the respect it deserves?

Peter Monie writes: I ignore News Corp so why can’t the ABC?