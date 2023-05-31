Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has dodged a question about the Greens’ claim that one of Australia’s dirtiest companies will be excused from paying Labor’s proposed hiked petroleum resource rent tax (PRRT).

On Wednesday morning, Plibersek was asked by Hamish Macdonald, interim host on the ABC’s RN Breakfast, why Western Australia’s Woodside-led North West Shelf would be excluded from the tax, which is forecasted to raise $2.35 billion over the next four years. She said the government was “working really hard to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050”.

When Macdonald asked a second time, a frustrated Plibersek said: “If you want to talk about specific decisions made in the budget made about the tax regime, you might want to get the treasurer on the program.”