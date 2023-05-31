Sporting analogies are often seen as clichés and best avoided, but they do have a novel application when it comes to explaining how a penalty regime works for tax agents who are not playing nice.

It has become more important to understand how this works because the body that registers and disciplines tax, the Tax Practitioners Board (TBD), has been in the spotlight because of the role it played in disciplining Peter Collins, a former PwC partner, and his old firm for a breach of a confidentiality agreement.

It wasn’t any old confidentiality agreement because it involved the design of tax provisions to clamp down on multinational tax avoidance. That knowledge was then used by PwC to work through strategies for winning work from companies that would be affected by the changes.