LGBTQIA+ dating app Grindr is the latest company to throw its support behind the Yes campaign for the Voice to Parliament by prompting its users about the referendum.

Grindr users in Australia have reported being shown a pop-up prompt from the company’s “Grindr for Equality” team titled “Do you support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament?”

“History is calling. This year will see a second National vote on our rights. This time it relates to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people specifically. The vote will be to enshrine Australia’s First people in the Australian constitution as the original custodians and inhabitants of Australia.”