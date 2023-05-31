Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Image: AAP/AP/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Image: AAP/AP/Charlie Neibergall)

Those who live in free market societies believe that growth, prosperity and, ultimately, human fulfillment are created from the bottom up, not the government down …

The societies that have achieved the most spectacular, broad-based progress are neither the most tightly controlled, nor the biggest in size, nor the wealthiest in natural resources. No, what unites them all is their willingness to believe in the magic of the marketplace.

Ronald Reagan, September 1981