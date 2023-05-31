Those who live in free market societies believe that growth, prosperity and, ultimately, human fulfillment are created from the bottom up, not the government down …
The societies that have achieved the most spectacular, broad-based progress are neither the most tightly controlled, nor the biggest in size, nor the wealthiest in natural resources. No, what unites them all is their willingness to believe in the magic of the marketplace.
Ronald Reagan, September 1981
Modern American conservatism: rooted in hypocrisy and government meddling
The party of free markets, free speech and limited government sure does love intervening in business decisions.
Read more about the hypocrisy of modern American conservatism.
Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.Join us
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.