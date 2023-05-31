This piece is part of a series. Find the full series here.

A Crikey investigation into the power of conservative political lobbyists C|T Group has revealed that two US companies represented by C|T are set to be among the biggest winners of the “forever” AUKUS defence deal hatched by former prime minister Scott Morrison.

One of the companies, General Dynamics, is the lead contractor for constructing the US navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The other company, Centrus Energy, is the leading provider of nuclear fuel for US national security purposes and for naval reactors.