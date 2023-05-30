There’s a touch of distracted unease among Australian opinionistas as they sniff what smells like the No case heating up with repeat wins in the Canberra-dominated daily media cycle.
Across media — traditional, new and social — the commentariat are pointing to the opinion polls (usually the ones their bosses have paid for) with a bit of free campaigning advice to the First Nations leaders who’ve done the hard work of forcing the Voice onto the national agenda.
