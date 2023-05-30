Back in the days when BRW had a monopoly on publishing an Australian Rich List, the annual event used to generate radio, TV and newspaper coverage across the country. These days its version is barely remarked upon — partly because The Australian has produced a competing version for the past five years.

With no single annual publishing event documenting the movements, the whole exercise has lost focus and consequently neither paper invests anything like what used to occur.

The AFR’s 2023 Rich List was a 32-page magazine inserted inside the regular AFR Magazine, which in Friday’s case came to 92 pages. With 124 pages to play with, you’d hope the depth and breadth of the coverage would be comprehensive. Alas, the standard entries for the top 200 were whittled down to a single paragraph, often amounting to a miserable 12 to 15 words in which nothing particularly material could be conveyed.