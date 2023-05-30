Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan’s sudden announcement that he was stepping down barely qualified as a speech. Delivered completely straight, with the halting blankness of a dad providing the only public address of his life at his kid’s wedding.

As he listed his proudest moments and the loved ones he couldn’t have gotten by without, his voice wasn’t free of emotion, but there was no soaring rhetoric, just a quiet “thank you” each time, as often as not hidden by the rustle of his notes.