Australians greet the humpback whales’ annual migration from the shore or in whale-watching boats. But is their future secure?

In February 2022, humpbacks were judged to have made a remarkable recovery from last century whaling and they were removed from the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act’s (EPBC) list of threatened species.

Humpbacks are now listed as a cetacean under the act, with offers diminished powers of protection. Delisting allowed states to list the whales as threatened but no legislation has been introduced. States’ whale-watching regulations are the extent of protection.