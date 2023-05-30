When asked, I describe the mid-afternoon sky of that February day as haunted. A blizzard of wild embers rained down like giant luminescent confetti as the darkness of ash and smoke descended. Through that fortress of haze and terror, we could see great walls of flame stalk the silhouette of surrounding mountains, and the ominous dusty glow of fires in Chum Creek and elsewhere loom closer and closer.

The scene felt apocalyptic, yet it was real.

Try as I might, I can’t recall with any precision the thoughts running through my mind on Black Saturday. But I do remember feeling irrevocably unmoored from that distended sense of hope about the future that most young people — as a general rule — only subliminally relinquish later in life, if at all.