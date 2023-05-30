I’m a welfare recipient who relies on buy-now-pay-later services such as Afterpay and Zip to manage my expenses. Like many, I use them to pay bills, buy groceries and cover unexpected or larger expenses. I also use it to save money by buying larger quantities less frequently or enough to get free shipping.

People in poverty aren’t stupid. We know these organisations are out to make money from us. We know they’re predatory. I resent the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) industry because I know their business model is built on people falling behind on what they owe and aggressive marketing designed to increase the amount of debt we take on.

I resent needing any form of credit, but the appalling rate of Centrelink payments leaves me with little choice. These products can offer a lifeline, especially if you have a bad credit history, as I do.