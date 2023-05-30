Mineral resources are the bedrock of Australia’s $180-billion-a-year exports to China. But China’s access to our lithium and other rare earth minerals — used for electric car batteries, storage, clean hydrogen and other clean energy technologies — are under threat.

The traditional trading and investment relationship between the two nations is facing new changes and challenges after China’s imposition of tariffs and bans (official and unofficial) on a range of Australian exports over half a decade, and as Australia draws ever closer to the United States.