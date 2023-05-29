This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.
Labor spent more than a decade in opposition lamenting the backward steps on transparency and accountability during the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison governments.
But a year after winning office, the Albanese government’s tardiness in comprehensively turning around the laws, policies and practices it inherited — and its virtual silence to date on freedom of information reform — is further proof of that maxim that opposition is the time for advocating change, but not so much delivering it when in government.
