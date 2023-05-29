This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.

For many non-government members of Parliament, the freedom of information system is a crucial tool to help hold the government accountable. At its most fruitful, the information gleaned from government departments can inform public policy debate with the chance of delivering beneficial outcomes for constituents around the country.

At its most basic level, it can be used to call out broken election promises, and turn the screw on run-of-the-mill political humbug. And more often than not, that’s how it’s exploited.