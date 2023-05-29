This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.

In a letter sent last November, the chief prosecutor in the Bruce Lehrmann trial, Shane Drumgold, accused police of running a “very clear” campaign to pressure him not to lay charges over the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins. Lehrmann denies the allegation.

The letter set in motion what is now an ongoing inquiry into the handling of the case, but would never have entered the public domain had it not been requested by Guardian Australia under freedom of information laws.