This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.

Damien Cave has worked around the world for The New York Times — from Mexico to Iraq — but when he arrived in Australia as the publication’s Sydney bureau chief, he was stunned by the government’s lack of transparency.

“Out of democracies with functioning governments, I think this is one of the hardest places to extract information from government, or from anyone paid with public tax dollars,” Cave told Crikey.