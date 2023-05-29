This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.
Damien Cave has worked around the world for The New York Times — from Mexico to Iraq — but when he arrived in Australia as the publication’s Sydney bureau chief, he was stunned by the government’s lack of transparency.
“Out of democracies with functioning governments, I think this is one of the hardest places to extract information from government, or from anyone paid with public tax dollars,” Cave told Crikey.
