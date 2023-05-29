This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.

Alan Ashmore spends a lot of his time helping those who have served. As one of the administrators of a Facebook group that helps Australian Defence Force veterans navigate compensation and entitlements, Ashmore encourages others to use an unusual tool as part of their claims: the freedom of information (FOI) request.

“I’m a Vietnam vet. I exited 53 years ago, but even for those who exited 20 years ago, they probably only remember 85% to 90% of it. But whenever they get their file using an FOI request, there’ll often be something they forgot about,” he told Crikey.