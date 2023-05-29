This piece is part of a series. Read the introduction and find the full series here.

Delays to freedom of information requests beyond three months have grown tenfold over the past decade, while the number of requests returned to applicants in full has fallen by nearly a third. According to journalists, the explanations given for refusals have only grown more absurd.

Slow response times across the FOI system will be the primary focus of a Senate inquiry into the FOI system later this year. In the lead-up, Crikey has published the REDACTED series, showing readers how FOI requests are used, by whom, and why they matter.