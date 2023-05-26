Independence hero Xanana Gusmão, 76, has reemerged as Timor-Leste’s likely next prime minister after his party secured minority government in Sunday’s general election. It looks set to pose Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong with her most significant regional test so far.

Australia and Timor-Leste finally reached some rapprochement after the redrawing in 2018 of the nations’ long-disputed maritime boundary in energy-rich seas, but Gusmão’s bid to have downstream processing infrastructure built on the nation’s south coast — a project known as Tasi Mane — remains unresolved.

Timor-Leste’s change of government represents a desire for change after the myriad crises of the pandemic, the 2021 floods and the concomitant economic contraction. There remains no resolution to the nation’s approaching financial cliff, with the nation’s primary income from oil and gas dwindling as its current reserves are tapped out.