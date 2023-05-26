A man from Sydney’s west has been arrested and charged for levelling threats at the ABC’s Stan Grant, who last week took leave as Q+A host following a torrent of racial abuse directed at him after his appearance on the ABC’s coronation coverage.

NSW Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Fairfield Heights on Wednesday evening, following investigations into a report filed with Sydney City Police Area Comm and just before midday on Tuesday alleging online threats made against Grant, police told Crikey in a statement.

“The man was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with use carriage to threaten serious harm and carriage service to menace/harass/offend,” a police spokesperson said. The man was granted bail and will appear in court next Wednesday.