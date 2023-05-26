Earlier this month, as the toxic national debate on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament raged on, Bangerang and Wiradjuri woman Aunty Geraldine Atkinson cast her vote on the opening day of voting for the second iteration of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria.

The inaugural co-chair of the Assembly spoke of her pride in being involved in a democratic process that allowed the original peoples of Victoria to have a say on policies that directly impacted them.

“Aboriginal people are the experts on our own lives. We know what we need to create a better future for our people,” Aunty Geraldine said.