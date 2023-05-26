Fewer things guarantee higher ratings and clicks than headlines that have these keywords: China, Xi, and ban. If you can manage to have all three in a story, you have a winner. That’s why Li Haoshi, a Chinese stand-up comedian whose joke went horribly wrong, was such a gift to major Western media outlets, from CNN to the BBC, The New York Times and The Guardian.

Li, whose stage name is House, was telling a joke to a Beijing audience about how he had adopted two dogs that had wandered down from the countryside mountains. Compared with the small, cute dogs people see on the streets, these two, which he had brought back to Shanghai, were formidable in size and demeanour. Walking the city streets, he felt proud as a dog owner, except these dogs were so energetic that he was having a hard time keeping pace. So far, so good. House was getting lots of laughs.

But then he stepped on a mine. Describing how fast the dogs were chasing down a squirrel, he said they reminded him of the phrase “Have a good work style, be able to fight and win battles” — the eight-word slogan President Xi Jinping had announced as a goal for the People’s Liberation Army in 2013.