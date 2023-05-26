Canberra’s top cop has admitted his force has not carried out a privacy assessment for their use of Auror, a controversial “crime intelligence platform” that was the subject of a Crikey investigation.

On Thursday, ACT Policing Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan defended the force’s use of Auror in response to a line of questioning by Greens Senator David Shoebridge at a Senate estimates hearing for the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

Auror is a software platform that promises to help fight retail crime by allowing users to share information with each other and police about alleged incidents. The software, which can ingest CCTV footage, automatic licence number plate reader inputs and other data, can alert users when people or cars enter their stores. The company, also called Auror, claims that 40% of Australian retailers, as well as a number of Australian police forces, use the software.