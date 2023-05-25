Can you see what it is yet?

— traditional Australian saying

Ha ha, the survivors of Rolf Harris really got Martin Amis a beauty, didn’t they? Harris dies, and then they wait. A day, a week, 10 days, crouching there, knowing that the master of the modern British grotesque is about to go too. Bam, 24 hours after the death of the author of Money and London Fields is announced, they drop Rolf into the mix, and it’s “Martin who?”. Of course, it didn’t happen that way, but it’s a very Martin Amis-esque fantasy. He just disappeared, as thoughts of the UK and Australia turned to the passing of the real pop culture monster they had jointly created.

The bursts of ritual hatred that greeted news of the death of convicted paedophile Rolf Harris were an attempt to dispel the melancholy with an eruption of energy. Melancholy not at the demise of a man who was both malign and contemptible, but at what whole generations had lost with the revelations of systematic sexual abuse by a whole series of kids and adolescents’ entertainers, who had formed part of the memory of childhood in a society with a mass-produced popular culture.