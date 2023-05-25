After PwC used confidential government information to solicit more work from a department, the government sent the consulting firm a “friendly” letter reminding it not to do it again and thanking the firm for its efforts.

The consulting firm, which had been engaged as a “strategic partner” of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment as part of a $40 million contract, was warned in November 2021 over “high levels of direct sourcing and concerns around the strategic partner using confidential information to make unsolicited proposals”.

The warning came after “an instance where the strategic partner offered an Information Technology solution to [the department] as a result of insights gained by the strategic partner firm from attending [executive leadership team] meetings,” a recent auditor-general report said.