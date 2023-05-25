In India, they don’t lay out the red carpet for visiting heads of state.

When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ahmedabad earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi produced a golden chariot so the two of them could do a victory lap of a cricket stadium he had named after himself. That left Albanese with a hard act to follow when Modi landed in Australia this week. Lighting up the Opera House in India’s national colours would never compete.

Luckily for Albanese, some 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora came to his rescue with a Bollywood-style extravaganza at Sydney’s Olympic Park. The two leaders didn’t just shake hands: they clenched their fists like bowlers celebrating a hat trick, raised their arms like a pair of Olympic gold medallists, and waved in unison to the rapturous crowd for what was their sixth meeting in just over a year.