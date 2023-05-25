Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally announced his 2024 presidential run via a Twitter spaces event with the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk.

“It will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media,” Musk said at a Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday. It certainly was a one-off: never before has a major candidate for the office of US president made their announcement in such stilted, glitchy and modestly viewed circumstances.

Crikey takes a look at some of the declared nominees in the expanding Republican field.