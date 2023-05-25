We know Australians are suffering economic pain. But who is getting hurt most? When the screws tighten, they don’t squeeze us all equally. Many Australians have reasons to complain, but hard data will tell us who is most under pressure, while the latest data from the Commonwealth Bank’s incredibly rich new Household Spending series provides insight into who is tightening their belts most.

Of course, everyone has reason to. The kids are cross because rents and interest rates are high while house prices haven’t come down that much. The millennials are cross because they bought their houses at the peak and now their mortgage repayments have gone up enormously. Gen Xers are cross about the rising cost of living. The baby boomers are cross because their money is in super and the market is still not above its 2008 peak. Finally, the elderly are cross because they are on the pension and it’s not a lot.

Let’s have a look at who is actually in the most pain as the economy worsens. As the next chart shows, the biggest spending fall is from the millennials. They spent around 8% less in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of last year. That’s a sign that theirs are the budgets under the most pressure. But millennials at least are seeing a little income growth.