Were you to write a satire of our current situation it might go something like this: a leading journalist and presenter, who made his career as a pioneer of tabloid TV that went after “dole bludgers”, single mothers etc, reinvents himself as an upmarket presence. Though he has never denied his First Nations’ heritage, as he makes the media market transition, it becomes a more prominent part of his public identity, and of his output. Increasingly the performance of his own pain at the country’s racist history becomes a focus for the national discussion of where we should go.

When, as a de facto leader of this process, he is attacked by his opponents on a reactionary, spite-slum TV station with 30,000 viewers, he quits a public network with millions of viewers, denouncing the entire organisation. At his last appearance, a show designed to hear from a range of viewpoints by Australian opinion makers and the public is reorganised so that he can make a final performance of his agon, at which he announces that it is not racism at all, but the media in general, and he himself, to blame, for which he gets a sustained standing ovation.

Have I missed anything?