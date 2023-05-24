Narendra Modi arrived this week for an official visit to Australia. When he first came to Australia in November 2014, the recently elected Indian prime minister was still to find his feet on the global stage.

Keen to show the new government meant business, Modi worked hard to establish a rapport with other leaders at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brisbane. But in the limelight, Modi appeared nervous, not least in his speech to the Australian Parliament.

Almost nine years on, things are very different. India is the focus of world attention, as the 2023 G20 chair, with an economy growing faster than almost all its competitors. And Modi, now a veteran of dozens of summits and visits, is far more confident abroad.