Australia’s freedom of information system is being hampered by a lack of resources, the Senate has been told.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has pleaded for more funding to process freedom of information (FOI) requests, the tool used by journalists and members of the public to get official documents from the government.

Angelene Falk, who holds the dual roles of information commissioner and privacy commissioner, told a Senate estimates hearing late Tuesday night that she had asked for more funding to process FOI requests.