The Australian provided a helpful reminder with today’s front page EXCLUSIVE, which refutes a claim Crikey and others hadn’t actually made regarding its level of coverage of now-departed ABC journalist Stan Grant and his comments during coverage of King Charles III’s coronation.
One key accusation from the Oz and elsewhere levelled at Grant and the ABC was that it “wasn’t the time”:
Sydney radio 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham said: “When people tune in to watch the coronation, they’re not expecting lectures about the monarchy and about the Commonwealth. But that’s what they got on the ABC from the likes of Stan Grant.” Fordham’s stablemate, Ray Hadley, said: “It’s just not the platform for it, there’s no dignity attached to it.”
