Everything News Corp touches, it breaks. Right now it’s broken the ABC, cowing the public broadcaster into a “don’t hit me” defensive crouch that cedes all power to the bad faith of its corporate enemy.

As ever at the ABC, change starts with a staff revolt, like this week’s walkout over racism. It’s a good start, as was the belated call-out of News Corp by ABC director of news, analysis and investigations Justin Stevens. But it didn’t last.

By the time it was reporting its own boss’s comments, the culprits had been watered down to some nameless “other media outlets”. By the time the story came to be chewed over on The Drum, it had morphed into the most anonymous of enemies: trolls on social media.