“Everything has a history, and it matters,” wrote the American writer James Baldwin in 1965. We are all shaped by our history, no matter what we do. We carry it within us through generations, and we use it as a frame of reference for our identities.

So why are we so reluctant to see the past with clear eyes, to acknowledge and accept it for what it is? Why do we find it difficult to talk honestly about the dark times in our history? Why do we whitewash it and pretend to see it with rose-coloured glasses?

Stan Grant, the presenter of the ABC show Q+A and a Wiradjuri, Gurrawin and Dharawal man, had been hounded and bullied by racists after his comments on the monarchy during a coronation broadcast, contributing to his decision to step down as host. This incident has shown us once again that a large section of society is still reluctant to face up to our imperial past: the legacies of colonialism and the way it has impacted our lives, no matter our identities.