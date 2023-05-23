Rents have crossed a significant threshold.

Only 16% of places available to rent nationwide in April could be had for $400 a week, down from 30% a year ago, according to new analysis by PropTrack. In the capital cities, the decline is even more acute: from 36% to 12%.

Nota bene: $400 is the advertised price. As mentioned in these pages recently, rents paid for a newly leased property can be higher than the advertised price as renters “bid up” by offering more money to secure the property.