Journalism academics in Victoria were disappointed when Monica Smit, the public face of prominent anti-vaccine group Reignite Democracy Australia, decided not to pursue a defence that she was a journalist when she defied lockdown orders to attend anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne.

At the height of the public protests, Smit had marched with the crowds while repeatedly telling her livestream that she was a journalist, even though she later made video admissions that she was using the journalist exemption as a “loophole”.

Last week Smit was found guilty of breaching public health orders on August 21 2021, but no conviction was recorded as she had spent 22 days in jail.