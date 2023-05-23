Organisations supporting the Yes vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament are growing in number, with Cricket Australia the latest sporting code to join team Yes.

But there remain some notable absences from the sign-up sheet. Although few organisations are publicly campaigning for a No vote, some are opting for a “politically neutral” path. That can mean no comment at all or it can mean taking a leaf out of the government’s playbook and leaning into a “public awareness” campaign.

Crikey has compiled an industry-by-industry checklist of big players and where they stand.