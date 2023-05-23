On the day of a drag storytime show hosted by the City of Perth Library earlier this month, 6PR Mornings host Gary Adshead took calls from listeners about the event.

He welcomed a caller “Dennis” who said it was “complete child exploitation”. He breathlessly ranted down the phone: “The fact that there’s even an argument that something like this has any validity shows just how far as a society we’ve gone. These people are child groomers.”

The caller was Dennis Huts, a well-known former member of the far-right extremist group United Patriots Front. He went on to gleefully share a clip of the interview on his Telegram account, and was later captured repeatedly making a Nazi salute at a protest against the drag storytime show later that day.