There’s plenty of advice about how to lower your carbon footprint out there at the click of a Google. Just divest your super from fossil fuels, avoid flying in planes forever, slash your meat intake (your dog’s, too), throw next to no garbage out, only catch electric public transport, wear second-hand clothing, and have one fewer child.

Our individual actions really add up, right? We consumers are the reason the earth is choking on pollution and headed towards the hottest year on record, and we can each do our part to turn it all around if we work together, right?

Twenty years ago, BP paid a bag of cash to ad guys to make sure we believe it — and feel guilty about it.