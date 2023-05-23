Police who investigated Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation feared the chief victim support person was speaking for her.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Detective Superintendent Scott Moller is being cross-examined at an independent inquiry into how the justice system handled Higgins’ allegation.

Moller was the lead officer who investigated Higgins’ allegation Bruce Lehrmann, a former colleague, raped her after a night out in 2019, inside the Parliament House office of then-Coalition minister Linda Reynolds.