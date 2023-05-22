Australia’s largest states and cities are rightly worried about the exodus of young people, but we must go much further than the current policy mix to reverse it.

The latest data from the Australia Bureau of Statistics shows that New South Wales lost more than 37,000 people to interstate migration in the year through September 2022. Victoria also lost population to the tune of more than 15,000 individuals. More than four-fifths of those individuals ended up in Queensland.

This interstate migration data is not broken down by age group, but the trends are disastrous. We know anecdotally that young people in particular are being pushed out of Australia’s most expensive cities — the very places where they have the greatest opportunity for high-level careers in the most innovative fields.