The No campaign is running an unbranded anti-Voice to Parliament “news” Facebook page as part of its network of social media accounts targeting Australian users with its political message.

“Referendum News” was created on May 1 by Advance, a conservative lobby group formerly known as Advance Australia that is behind the “Fair Australia” campaign to defeat the Voice to Parliament referendum set to take place later this year. It was first spotted by Institute of Strategic Dialogue analyst Elise Thomas.

While featuring an electoral authorisation in its bio, the page is otherwise unbranded as being associated with a political group. Instead it’s categorised as a “news and media website” and only posts links to news articles from mainstream media outlets. These articles are exclusively critical of the Voice and typically feature politicians and figures associated with Advance’s campaign.