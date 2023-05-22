The US screenwriters’ strike, now heading into its fourth week, marks the first concerted push-back by unionised workers against the mechanisation of creativity through artificial intelligence.

It’s a very modern Luddite moment. Like that early-19th-century workers’ protest, it’s a battle by skilled craftspeople to assert the profound humanity of their work in the face of the technology of industrialisation.

The technological determinists of late capitalism — the sort of people who, as David Roth said last month, are employed to find new ways of saying “actually, your boss is right” — shrug with a cynical sneer of inevitability.