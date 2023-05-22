A senior detective who investigated Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation has admitted police made a mistake providing sensitive counselling notes to prosecutors and defence lawyers.

“That’s the bottom line, we shouldn’t have handed them over and it’s a mistake that we made,” Australian Federal Police detective superintendent Scott Moller told an independent inquiry into how the ACT justice system responded to Higgins’ case.

Moller was involved in investigating Higgins’ allegation that Bruce Lehrmann, a former colleague, raped her after a night out in 2019, inside the Parliament House Office of then-Coalition minister Linda Reynolds.