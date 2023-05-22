Momentum is building for a revamp of Labor’s housing policies at its national conference in August, with an unnamed senior MP telling The Sydney Morning Herald: “We need to do something radical on housing if this government gets a second term.”

Last week, conference delegate Julijana Todorovic, convenor of the Labor for Housing group, offered a suggestion: limit negative gearing to just one property per person. Some backbenchers are open to it, despite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s reluctance.

Conversely, economist Chris Richardson argued that NIMBYs are the main driver of high prices, so governments should forget tax reform and focus on building more homes. Who’s right?