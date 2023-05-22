China may lift trade sanctions against Australia as relations thaw ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Beijing later in the year, according to one expert.
China’s sanctions on wine, seafood and other Australian industries were imposed in the context of human rights and national security disputes.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters on Monday the government had “engaged respectfully and tried to stablise this complex relationship” in the 12 months since it took office.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.